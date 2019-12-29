Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BAR ON CAMPUS
Renovations happening for Ole Miss hotel to open a bar
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A bar will be opening inside a hotel on campus at the University of Mississippi. The university received state approval for resort status for the Inn at Ole Miss. That allows the sale of alcohol. The current McCormick's cafe inside the hotel is being renovated. A bar will be handcrafted by Ben Napier. He is an Ole Miss alumnus. He and his wife, Erin, star in the HGTV show, “Home Town.” Ole Miss received approval for resort status at the football stadium and the basketball arena. Beer is being sold in both of those places.
VICKSBURG-WARREN GRADUATION RATE
Vicksburg-Warren works to increase high school grad rate
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A school district in western Mississippi has seen a steady increase in its graduation rate. The Vicksburg Warren School District says it has revised the focus of its high schools. It has been paying attention to students who might drop out. And, it is engaging students in a leadership program. The district's graduation rate was 58.5% for the class of 2013. It was up to more than 80% for the class of 2019.
TOP 10-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi 2019 top news: Immigration raid, flood, election
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi's biggest news stories of 2019 was an immigration raid at poultry plants in August. The operation was the biggest workplace sting in the U.S. in at least a decade. In other big news, Republican Tate Reeves was elected governor. Parts of the Delta remained flooded for months. Mississippi started a lottery. Longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran died, as did Democratic former state House Speaker Billy McCoy. A judge set bond for Curtis Flowers, who's been tried six times in a quadruple murder case in Winona. Flowers had two mistrials, and four convictions have been overturned.
AP-US-NAVY-SHIPBUILDING-CUTS
Navy considers shipbuilding cuts for upcoming budget
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy is proposing construction cutbacks of destroyers and accelerated retirements of cruisers that would delay, or sink, the Navy’s goal of larger fleet. The Defense Department proposal that was forwarded to the White House would shrink the size of the fleet from today’s level of 293 ships to 287 ships at a time when the stated goal for the Navy is 355 ships. The proposed cost cutting comes as the Navy works to modernize its ballistic missile submarine fleet, replacing the current Ohio-class subs with new Columbia-class nuclear subs. That program is putting pressure on the shipbuilding budget.
AP-US-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi asks appeals court to reconsider abortion ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that said the state’s ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy is unconstitutional. The ruling was issued Dec. 13 by a panel of three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said the next day that he wants the state to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Papers filed Friday are an in-between step. Mississippi is asking the full 5th Circuit to toss out the panel’s decision and reconsider the case.
DRUG OVERDOSES-MISSISSIPPI
Coroner: Drug overdoses kill 3 people in 2 days in 1 county
PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coroner says three people in a single county died of drug overdoses last weekend. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said all three deaths are believed to be from the use of heroin laced with the painkiller fentanyl. Turnage says the deaths were reported Dec. 21 and 22. He says they appeared to be accidental and not a form of suicide.