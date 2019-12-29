Nicondra: A cold front moves in to finish the weekend

Temperatures will stay mild ahead of an approaching cold front on Sunday with overnight lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s. The cold front will move in later in the day with some seeing light to moderate showers. The most rain now appears to come in late evening into the overnight on Monday. Monday highs will be dramatically cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the 40s and 30s as we head into New Year’s Eve under mostly clear skies. The chilly and crisp conditions should stick around for New Year’s celebrations on Tuesday night. Towards the end of the week a low pressure system developing across Mexico will move north bringing a good chance for heavy rain.