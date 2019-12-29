Saints dominate Panthers; 35-3 at half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no sign of trouble for the Saints in the first half against the Panthers. The Saints lead 35-3 at the break.
Alvin Kamara got things going early with a 15-yard touchdown run. He scored again late in the first from one yard out. That second touchdown was set up by Sean Payton winning a challenge on a no-call of pass interference in the end zone that was overturned.
Linebacker A.J. Klein provided the other points with a pick-six off Panthers quarterback Will Grier. That play was a part of a stifling defensiv effort thus far. They’ve only allowed one first down from a pass interference penalty and forced two turnovers with the Klein interception and a Malcom Brown fumble recovery.
Drew Brees then connected with Tre’Quan Smith for a touchdown and then Jared Cook for another score to give the Saints their current lead.
