SBSO searching for person of interest in bakery armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a person of interest in an armed robbery in Violet Friday.
According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, the suspect walked into the Baker’s Dozen in the 7800 block of East St. Bernard Highway around 11:30 p.m. and brandished a gun. He demanded money from the register and fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on Farmsite Road.
Investigators describe the suspect as wearing a dark colored hoodie, camouflage pants, white high-top sneakers, a mask that covered his face and gloves.
SPSO is asking to assistance identifying a person of interest who was seen entering the store shortly before the robbery. They believe the person may have information about the robbery that may aid the investigation.
Anyone who can help SBSO identify the person of interest or knows of the person’s whereabouts are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 871-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.