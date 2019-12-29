WDSU, sports world mourns reporter Carley McCord

“On behalf od Mrs. Gayle Benson and our entire organization, we are devastated by the sudden death of Carley McCord. Carley was a valued member of both our New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans family as an in-game host and her infectious personality and knowledge of both teams entertained our fans. Not only was Carley an excellent representative of the Saints and Pelicans organizations, she was also a highly-respected member of the media covering sports with utmost professionalism.”