Woman severely burned in Lafayette plane crash to undergo surgery in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One of the three people on the ground injured in Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette is being treated for severe burns at University Medical Center in New Orleans.
Danielle Britt was in her car Saturday morning near the crash site when it caught fire.
Her husband says Danielle is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days and could be in the hospital for several weeks.
She suffered burns on approximately 30 percent of her body.
A Gofundme has been set up to assist the family with medical expenses.
Five people including the pilot were killed. One person survived, but is said to be in critical condition.
The 8-seat plan went down around 9:20 a.m. Saturday shortly after takeoff. The plane was headed to the LSU game in Atlanta.
At a news conference Sunday afternoon, NTSB officials said the investigation could take 12 to 18 months to complete.
There was no distress call from pilot before the crash.
The NTSB says much of the wreckage was consumed by fire, so there is not a lot to work with. The debris that remains will be taken to a secure location as the investigation gets underway.
