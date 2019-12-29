Zack: Changes arrive with a cold front this evening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s going to happen, a cold front will finally sweep this dreary weather pattern right on out of here as we head into tonight.
Now we do have a few more hours of this weather to contend with as we start your Sunday much like the past few days, with dense fog. That fog will slowly lift through the morning setting the stage for another cloudy, warm day. Highs will make it into the middle 70s yet again with that chance for those spotty showers. I’m really downplaying the rain with this front as only a thin line of showers will be possible as the front passes this evening.
Sunny skies are back as we start the new week and get closer to the New Year. Cooler temperatures are back as well. Highs for the first half of this week fall into the 50s and lows will be in the 30s and 40s. As we ring in 2020, the forecast looks dry and chilly.
Rain chances do quickly return late on New Year’s Day and that rain could continue right on through the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.