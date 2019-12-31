Second arrest made after teen intruder allegedly shoots, kills 74-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A second arrest has been made after a teen intruder reportedly shot and killed a 74-year-old woman.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the 16-year-old brother of the 15-year-old male intruder. He is charged with principal to armed robbery and principal to first degree murder.
EBRSO says the shooting happened in the 16000 block of Morel Drive around 9:38 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.
Angela Haymon, 74, was shot and killed under her carport by a 15-year-old male intruder, deputies report.
According to a spokesperson for EBRSO, Haymon went outside after hearing a noise under her carport. A short time later, her husband heard gunfire outside. He armed himself with a gun and confronted the armed intruder. Gunfire was exchanged and the teenager was shot before fleeing to a nearby residence. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Upon his release, the suspect will be charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.
