Cool last day of the decade; heavy rain potential later this week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the decade and the weather will be just about perfect out there as sunny skies and cool temperatures make for a nice, winter feel.
Highs will climb into the upper 50s after that chilly start this morning in the 30s and 40s. Get ready because as we head into tonight, it will be another chilly one so make sure you bundle up for your midnight festivities. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s north of the lake and 40s in the city as we get set to ring in 2020.
New Year’s Day will bring changes and those changes will not only be to the calendar. Expect increasing clouds through the day but thankfully it looks as though the rain will hold off. Rain chances really begin to increase for Thursday as a storm system moves out of the Gulf. This could set the stage for potential heavy rainfall and strong storms. The timing looks to bring the worst of the weather into our region during the second half of Thursday continuing into Friday morning.
The good news with this is by the weekend all of the ugly weather is behind us and we revert back to sunny skies with cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.