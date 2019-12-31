Fireworks sales increase as people stock up for upcoming LSU and Saints games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some vendors say fireworks sales are up this year as people stock up for upcoming LSU and Saints games as well.
"This is a little bit smaller version, but you can see there's different varieties," Jamie Lloyd, with Honey's Fireworks said, as she showed the different types of fireworks they had in stock.
Some are ready to fork out thousands to light up the sky New Year's Eve.
"Anything that pop, snapple, crack, kaboom," Jenae Gandy said
"I miss New Year's a lot because I work offshore. So I'm here this year, so I'm trying to make it special for me and my family," Justin Gandy said.
Some customers know exactly what they want----gold and purple fireworks for the Saints and LSU.
"We went through those like in a matter of a day. We put them on the shelf and they were gone," Lloyd said.
She said some people are even stocking up for the upcoming LSU championship games, and Saints games that fans are hoping will lead to the Super Bowl.
"We had a few people that came, they're like we need something big just in case we make it all the way, because after the first, we're closed," Lloyd said.
That may be why Lloyd said they saw a jump in sales.
“As long as they’re winning, the bandwagon fans, they always want to pop and celebrate. You know, this is New Orleans. They need reason to celebrate. They’re like oh, let’s blow something up,'” Lloyd said.
Some families said they load up on fireworks every year, saving the best for last.
"it's usually a thing that we do every year, and I would rather do it at midnight, not like a couple minutes after or an hour after," Charlie Drezek said.
Some who live in Metairie say they know shooting fireworks aren’t allowed in their neighborhood, but it’s something they’ve done for years.
"For everybody to get together and do it, is really nice. and the police will come through the neighborhood. As long as everything's done safely, they never tell us anything. Cause hate to say it, it's illegal, you're not supposed to do it in city limits, you know?" Katherine Drezek said.
“It’s always good to shoot a couple of big ones in Metairie too. We just try to get it done in and out really quick before anything happens,” Trudeau Livaudais said.
New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson reminds people shooting fireworks in New Orleans is illegal.
“If you’re going to do so, do it responsibly, but we’re asking you outright do not do it whatsoever because it is illegal and you can get hurt,” Ferguson said.
