Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

CHILD ALERTS FAMILY-HOUSE FIRE
11-year-old girl warns family of house fire in Arizona
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities have confirmed a family and three dogs are safe after a Christmas tree caught fire inside a Peoria home. Peoria Fire Department officials say an 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old child noticed the tree was on fire while the adults were asleep inside the home Tuesday. Fire officials say the older child ran through the house and woke up her family members who were all able to escape through the back of the house. Firefighters say one person suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARIZONA INMATE-DEAD
Jail inmate who claimed sex assault jumps out of car, dies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona authorities are investigating the death of a jail inmate who made her way out of several restraints and jumped out of a car not long after alleging she had been sexually assaulted by an officer. The Department of Public Safety says it's investigating both the sexual assault claim and the Dec. 28 death of the 28-year-old woman. Safford police arrested her on shoplifting charges and she later said both a city officer and a sheriff's detention officer had sexually assaulted her. She was being taken to a hospital for an exam when police say she slipped out of a belly chain, handcuffs and ankle restraints and jumped out of a vehicle.
BORDER AGENCIES-MEDICAL CARE
US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is formally codifying a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the U.S.-Mexico border and deaths in their custody. The goal was to increase medical care and efficiency. The plan comes after a public outcry over the medical care of migrants in border custody, and the deaths of children. The plan includes a sustainable plan for triage, plus screenings for respiratory systems, plus vaccine requirements for staff and supplies on hand.
PRISONERS-HEALTH CARE
Lawyers want state to cover costs of monitoring inmate care
PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys challenging the quality of health care in Arizona’s prisons want to force the state to cover all costs in monitoring whether the state is fulfilling its promises in a 2015 settlement to improve inmate care. The lawyers are asking a judge to remove the settlement’s $250,000 cap on the state’s annual monitoring costs. They say they have had to pick up $1.9 million in unreimbursed monitoring costs since 2015 due to the state’s stubborn noncompliance. The Department of Corrections declined to comment Monday on the request.
TUCSON TRAIL DEATH
Authorities: Body found on Tucson hiking trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Human remains have been discovered on a Tucson hiking trail. The trail was closed Tuesday morning while authorities investigated. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says investigators are working with the medical examiner and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to figure out what happened. KGUN-TV reports that it appeared wildlife disturbed the remains but it's unclear if the animal was responsible for the death. Authorities say there's no danger to the public.
NAKED MAN-HOUSE FIRE
Firefighters say naked Arizona man tried to douse house fire
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (AP) — Fire department officials in Arizona have confirmed no injuries were reported after a naked man attempted to put out a house fire in Cave Creek. KPHO-TV reports that firefighters arrived Tuesday to discover flames coming from the roof of the two-story house and a man who lives at the home on the roof attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose. Authorities say at least two people were displaced. Rural Metro Fire Department officials say the naked man initially refused to come off the roof but eventually got down and unsuccessfully attempted to run back inside. Authorities believe the fire possibly started as a chimney fire.
BASE JUMPER RESCUED
Base jumper rescued off Superstition Mountains
PHOENIX (AP) — A base jumper in the metro Phoenix area had to be rescued off a mountain range.Superstition Fire/Medical District officials tweeted the base jumper got stuck on a “sheer face” of the Superstition Mountains Sunday morning. Rescuers with Superstition Fire and the Pinal County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. They used an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter to carry the jumper off. The jumper was safely brought to the bottom of the mountain range and showed no signs of injury. Authorities did not release the jumper's name. The Superstitions, a popular attraction for hikers, is about 40 miles east of downtown Phoenix.
FORT HUACHUCA-GROUNDWATER
Fort Huachuca groundwater review sought after leaked report
FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (AP) — Conservation activists are pressing for the federal government to reexamine the effects of groundwater pumping at Fort Huachuca in southern Arizona. The Arizona Republic reports the pressure comes amid a leaked report that details how the area’s wells are taking a growing toll on the flow of the San Pedro River. The confidential 2010 study commissioned by the Army base was released by Robin Silver, a co-founder of the environmentalist group the Center for Biological Diversity. The base said in a statement the Army base’s current and planned operations aren't expected to harm any threatened or endangered species.