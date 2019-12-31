Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

CORRECTIONS COMMISSIONER
Mississippi corrections commissioner departing mid-January
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi will get a new leader for its prison system in 2020. Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said in a news release Tuesday that she will step down in mid-January. She say she will take a private-sector job, though she did not say what it is. Hall is an attorney with more than 20 years' experience. She has been commissioner since early 2017 after serving two years as chief of staff at the Department of Corrections. Hall's departure coincides with the beginning of a new administration under the incoming Republican governor, Tate Reeves. He will be inaugurated Jan. 14.
CHILDREN SHOT-MISSISSIPPI
2 children wounded in traffic shooting in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city say two children have been hospitalized after being shot while riding in a vehicle. A Jackson Police Department spokesman, Sam Brown, says the shootings happened Tuesday. The 13-year-old and the 1-year-old were in a vehicle with their mother, their grandmother and another adult. Shots came from another vehicle, hitting the children. None of the adults in the vehicle with the children was hurt. Police were searching for two suspects.
EMPLOYMENT SECURITY
Reeves keeping director of Mississippi Employment Security
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's incoming governor says he will keep the director of a state agency that connects people with jobs. Republican Tate Reeves said Tuesday that Jackie Turner has valuable experience as head of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. She has worked there 27 years and has been director since early 2019. Reeves will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 14.
PUBLIC SAFETY COMMISSIONER
Fisher retiring as Mississippi commissioner of public safety
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi commissioner of public safety is stepping down as the state prepares to move from one governor to the next. Marshall Fisher announced his retirement Tuesday, his final day on the job. A news release said the longtime law enforcement officer would “pursue other opportunities,” but did not specify what they are. Gov. Phil Bryant chose Fisher to lead the state Department of Corrections in 2015 and the Department of Public Safety in 2017. Bryant's successor as governor, Tate Reeves, takes office Jan. 14. Reeves is in the process of filling top jobs in his administration.
PRISON LOCKDOWN
All Mississippi prisons on lockdown after inmate is killed
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — All state-run and private prisons in Mississippi are on lockdown as officials investigate a disturbance that killed one inmate and injured two others. The prisoner died Sunday at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County. Mississippi Department of Corrections spokeswoman Grace Simmons Fisher says the lockdown is an effort to protect the public, staff and inmates. It applies to three state prisons, three private prisons and 15 regional jails. The inmate killed was serving a life sentence from a 1998 homicide conviction in Adams County.
JUDGE APPOINTED
Bryant appoints circuit judge for 4 Mississippi counties
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed a new circuit judge to serve in four counties in east central Mississippi. Brian K. Burns will succeed Judge Christopher A. Collins. The current judge is retiring after 21 years on the bench. Burns’ appointment takes effect Thursday, and he will serve until the end of 2020 in Leake, Neshoba, Newton and Scott counties. The winner of a nonpartisan special election in November will serve the rest of the term, which runs through 2022.