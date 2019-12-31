LSU RB Chris Curry steps up big in starting role for injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire

“The style of runs that we’re running, his practice the last two weeks, the coaches came up to me today and said, ‘Coach, we think Curry should be the first back in,’” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “I told them, ‘If you believe in him, put him in.’ And he played well. He’s proved ... Chris has come a long way and he’s proved on a daily basis to his teammates and coaches he’s worthy of the game he played tonight.”