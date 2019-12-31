LSU RB Chris Curry steps up big in starting role for injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire

ATLANTA (WAFB) - With the status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable heading into the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Oklahoma, one of LSU’s three running backs would be called upon to replace him in the starting role.
Most people thought the nod would go to Tyrion Davis-Price, but as it turned out, the LSU coaching staff went with redshirt freshman Chris Curry, who looked explosive against the Sooners. He ran the ball 16 times for 89 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry.
RELATED STORIES:
“The style of runs that we’re running, his practice the last two weeks, the coaches came up to me today and said, ‘Coach, we think Curry should be the first back in,’” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “I told them, ‘If you believe in him, put him in.’ And he played well. He’s proved ... Chris has come a long way and he’s proved on a daily basis to his teammates and coaches he’s worthy of the game he played tonight.”
Edwards-Helaire should certainly be back to 100 percent by game time against Clemson.
LSU’s first practice of the week will be Thursday. Coach O will address the media after practice. Before that, he’ll speak on a teleconference Tuesday morning. Players will be available to answer questions Friday evening.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.