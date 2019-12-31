One killed in Abita Springs vehicle crash

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal near Abita Springs.
Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Lowe Davis Rd. near Abita Springs, to investigate a single vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by deputies revealed the single-vehicle crash occurred as a Ford F-350 truck was traveling eastbound on Lowe Davis Road when for unknown reasons the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle sustained severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The remains of the deceased have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification, notification of next of kin and a determination on the cause and manner of death.
The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
