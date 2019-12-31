President Trump congratulates Coach O on victory over Oklahoma

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron confirms that President Donald Trump called him to congratulate the Tigers on their victory over Oklahoma.
Coach O says he thought the call was originally from the President of LSU but was later informed it was a call from the White House.
According to coach O, “President Trump was very complimentary on our football team, our coaching staff.”
LSU is now preparing for the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
