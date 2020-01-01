Apple and Line miss practice Wednesday; Thomas, Williams, and Bell limited

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cornerback Eli Apple (ankle) and fullback Zach Line (knee) missed the Saints’ Wednesday workout. Apple missed the Panthers game with the ankle injury.
Wide receiver Michael Thomas (hand), safety Vonn Bell (knee), Marcus Williams (groin), and special teamer Dwayne Washington (knee) were all limited for the Black and Gold.
Vikings’ running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was a full participant at practice. Cook has missed the last two contest for Minnesota.
