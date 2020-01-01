Carolina Panthers to pick 7th in the 2020 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For only the 8th time in the Carolina Panthers’ 25 year history, the team will have a top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.
After finishing the regular season 5-11, the Panthers have secured the 7th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Carolina started the year 5-3 but an 8 game losing streak doomed the season and gives them a top pick in April’s draft.
The Panthers previous 3 top 10 picks have turned into key players for this current team.
In 2011, the Panthers picked quarterback Cam Newton with the first pick. In 2015, he was named the NFL MVP.
A year later, the team drafted linebacker Luke Kuechly with the 9th pick. Kuechly is a 7 time Pro Bowler and became the first player since Lawrence Taylor to be the Defensive Rookie of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year in back to back season (2011 and 2012).
In 2017, the Panthers picked running back Christian McCaffrey with the 8th pick. On Sunday, McCaffrey became the 3rd running back in NFL history to have a thousand rushing and receiving yards in the same year.
What will the Panthers do with this top pick?
Carolina has a lot of questions to answer before the draft starting with who will be the head coach. But some of the positional needs will include offensive line and defensive line.
The NFL Draft is April 23rd- 25th in Las Vegas. The Cincinnati Bengals will have the #1 pick
