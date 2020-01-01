Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after a 6-10 finish to the 2019 season.
The news came hours after a loss to the team with the worst record in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-14).
The Browns released statements from team ownership and front office shortly afterward.
The search begins for the team’s 18th head coach, and the fifth since Jimmy Haslam took ownership of the team in 2012.
Expect to hear names like former Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy, former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera, Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and maybe even Urban Meyer.
The Browns are expected to have media availability on Monday to take questions from reporters.
