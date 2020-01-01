Cleveland Browns and GM John Dorsey ‘mutually part ways’ after disappointing season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced John Dorsey is out as the team’s GM after a disappointing 6-10 season.
According to the statement from the team, “the Cleveland Browns and John Dorsey have mutually agreed to part ways."
The Cleveland Browns released the following statements from Dee and Jimmy Haslam upon announcing the decision to part ways with the man who was hired as the GM on Dec. 7, 2017:
"We have a great appreciation for John and all he has done with the Cleveland Browns. He has helped create a foundation that we need to continue to develop and build upon. While John helped greatly improve our team’s talent and we are excited about the core players on our roster, we fully recognized that our team did not meet its potential on or off the field and additional changes in leadership give us the best opportunity for success in the future. As the role of the general manager continues to evolve in this league we felt there were areas that needed to be reassessed. Over the last 48 hours, we’ve had discussion with John about his role but could not come to an agreement on a position that would enable him to remain with the organization.
“As we conveyed on Sunday and our players reiterated yesterday, bringing in a strong leader with our head coach is our priority. Our process to improve upon the leadership will allow the flexibility to ensure we create the best partnership between our future head coach and general manager. We know the road of our tenure as stewards of this franchise has been a test of patience as we all want the success that our fans so deserve and we are relentlessly committed to and working towards. We fully appreciate, understand and empathize with our fans as we work towards our ultimate goal of building a championship-level football team.”
The following statement from John Dorsey was also included in the Cleveland Browns announcement:
“When I took this job, the history of this storied franchise and the passion of our fans was an integral part of my decision. It is that same understanding and desire to see these fans enjoy the success they are so deserving of that helped me conclude, along with Jimmy and Dee, that it was best to part ways as they embark on the search for a new head coach. I know how critical the relationship is between a general manager and head coach and I also know how critical it is that the Browns have a strong leader in their next coach. I have a great appreciation for the men and women I have worked with since being in Cleveland and my family has the same love and appreciation for this community and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this journey.”
NFL Insiders tweeted out that the decision came as no surprise after the two sides could not agree on how the team should be restructured for a more successful future.
An early prediction for who would fill the Browns GM position is Philadelphia Eagles VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry, according to NFL Insider Aditi Kinkhabwala.
The Browns would not be unfamiliar territory for Berry, who spent three years working as the team’s VP of Player Personnel.
News of past season being Dorsey’s last as the Browns’ GM comes two days after the team fired Head Coach Freddie Kitchens after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The Browns wasted no time making that decision which was announced just hours after losing to the team with the worst record in the NFL, the Cincinnati Bengals (2-14).
While the search will now be on to find a new GM, the Browns have already been looking for a new head coach.
