Family and friends will gather to celebrate Leah Chase’s birthday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family and friends of the late legendary Chef Leah Chase are planning to hold an event to honor her on her birthday.
The event will be held on January 6, on what would have been her 97th birthday, at her restaurant Dooky Chase.
Chase is considered a civil-right’s icon who created the city’s first white-table cloth restaurant for African-American patrons and broke the city’s segregation laws by seating both African-American and white customers.
She is also credited with introducing New Orleans’ Creole cuisine to the many tourists who visited her restaurant.
Chase passed away on June 1, 2019.
