Georgia and Baylor fans eagerly await tonight’s Sugar Bowl matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Sugar Bowl gets underway Wednesday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The first day of the new year means a lot college football fans. It’s quiet now but it will be a different story later on when fans pack the dome for the Baylor versus Georgia matchup.
Many fans are exited for the game.
“Well, I think it’s going to be a battle but I think the Bears win,” says Baylor fan Tom Brown. “I think we come out victorious and get our twelfth win of the season.”
“I’m really surprised by how even it is. Like the fans, I think it’s going to be a really good game. Like 50/50 I’m hoping,” says Georgia fan Will Pendley.
“Two great teams, we’re probably a little out manned but we’re going to give it our best. We’re excited!” says Baylor fan Todd Leveridge.
“Great city, great atmosphere, great opportunity to watch a good college football game. Just a good opportunity,” says Georgia fan Adam Carter.
The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. Before all of that, there’s the big Fan Jam happening in Champions Square for 4 p.m.
