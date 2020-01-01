J.K. Dobbins leaving Ohio State Buckeyes, entering 2020 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing one of the biggest offensive weapons from the 2019 season.
Monday evening, running back J.K. Dobbins announced he was leaving Columbus and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dobbins finished his Ohio State career as the school’s single season leading rusher. Dobbins set the mark in the 29-23 loss to Clemson on December 28 in the College Football Playoff semifinals. His 174 yards in the Fiesta Bowl gave Dobbins 2,003 rushing yards for his college career.
Dobbins is a finalist for the Doak Walker award as the country’s best running back.
In three seasons with the Buckeyes, the native of La Grange, Texas finished with 4,459 yards rushing. Dobbins is second in career rushing yards, trailing Buckeye legend and two time Heisman trophy winner Archie Griffin.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.