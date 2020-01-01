Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

LEAH CHASE-MEMORIAL DINNER
Leah Chase family celebrates legendary late chef's birthday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The family of legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase, who died last year, is holding a memorial event at the restaurant she once led featuring many of the dishes she made famous. According to a release from the family, the event will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, on what would have been her 97th birthday. Chase was a civil rights icon and ground-breaking chef who created the city's first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons, broke the city's segregation laws by seating both white and black customers, and introduced countless tourists to Louisiana Creole cooking. She died on June 1, 2019.
GOLDEN EAGLES-EASTERN US
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.
AP-US-WOMEN-IN-POLITICS-CHILD-CARE
As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Women are expected to run for office in high numbers in 2020, but many of them face financial hurdles paying for child care while they campaign. Candidates for federal office can tap their campaign accounts to pay for it, but it's a patchwork at the state level. Just six states have laws specifically allowing the use of campaign money for child care. In most states, the law is silent on the issue and up to interpretation. Female candidates say the expense is an unnecessary barrier and shows why more women are needed in positions of power.
PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU. Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge. Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette. Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.
WOMAN KILLED-TEEN ACCUSED
Police: 15-year-old accused of killing woman, 74; teen shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 15-year-old is accused of killing a 74-year-old woman in a break-in during which the woman's husband shot the teen. News outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identifies the woman as Angela Haymon of Baton Rouge. Deputies say she went out to check a noise in her carport about 9 p.m. Monday. Her husband heard gunfire, got his own gun and went out and exchanged gunfire with the teen, who ran and reportedly asked for help at a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital, and hospitals must report gunshot wounds.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana police investigate links in slayings of homeless
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana's capital city are investigating whether the slayings of three homeless people this month are related. News outlets report the most recent killing was discovered Friday when Baton Rouge investigators found Tony Williams shot to death on the porch of a vacant home near where two other homeless people had been found fatally shot two weeks earlier. The police chief said officers are investigating links between the crimes, though its not yet certain whether the homeless victims had been targeted.
TEXAS DEPUTY KILLED
Texas deputy fatally shot during during traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff's office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.
AP-US-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Investigators: Plane in Louisiana crash intact on impact
Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed over the weekend in south Louisiana was intact when it hit the ground. Five people were killed in the Saturday plane crash. They were on their way from Lafayette to Atlanta to watch the Peach Bowl. During a news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg stressed that the investigation into the Saturday crash in Lafayette was still in its early days. But he offered some details of what investigators have learned so far and what they will be looking at in the weeks and months ahead.