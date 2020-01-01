LSU lands California 5-star linebacker recruit for the class of 2021

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the second recruiting class in a row, LSU landed a 5-star commit from the state of California. In 2020, it was 5-star cornerback Elias Ricks, this time around it’s 5-star linebacker Raesjon Davis.
According to 247 Sports recruiting service, Davis is the No. 1 outside linebacker for 2021. Overall, the Santa Ana native is the 19th best recruit in the country. Davis preps at Mater Dei High School.
Davis is the fourth commit for Coach Orgeron’s 2021 class. Here’s the full list of commits.
LB Raesjon Davis, California
WR Deion Smith, Mississippi
DT Anthony Hundley, Florida
P Peyton Todd, West Monroe, LA.
