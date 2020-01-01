Man shot to death in Little Woods area of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Someone was shot to death in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.
The shooting happened in the 10900 block of Willowbrae Dr. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 1). The male victim was shot in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. It is the first fatal shooting of the year in New Orleans.
The shooting comes after the city said 2019 had the lowest murder rate in five years.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
