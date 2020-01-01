Nicondra: Dry to start 2020, but rain moves in by the end of the week

New Year’s celebrations are going off great, but we can expect to see some changes once we get into 2020. Clouds increase New Year’s Day with plenty of moisture around. Thursday will be rather gloomy with rain showers moving in. The position of the low pushing north from the Gulf will determine timing, but it looks like wet weather will stick around through the early part of the day on Friday. Somewhere near the area will see a band of accumulations from 3 to 5 inches. We’ll monitor this system as it approaches. The wet weather should move out and cooler conditions return for the weekend.