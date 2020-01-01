NOPD sees drop in number of murders for third straight year

“I want to thank the men and women of NOPD for their consistent and determined efforts to bring about this historic reduction in the number of murders in New Orleans,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Through their work, and with the vital cooperation from our state and federal partners, we are making New Orleans a safer place to live and visit. While we are pleased with the continued reduction in yearly murder totals, we know there is still more work to do.”