NOPD sees drop in number of murders for third straight year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says the number of murders in the city has dropped for a third year in the row.
New Orleans experienced 119 murders in 2019 compared to 146 murder in 2018. NOPD previously saw drops in the number of homicides in 2017 and 2016.
Officials attribute the decrease in homicides to efforts to target that they called a core group of repeat offenders with help from the state and federal level.
“I want to thank the men and women of NOPD for their consistent and determined efforts to bring about this historic reduction in the number of murders in New Orleans,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “Through their work, and with the vital cooperation from our state and federal partners, we are making New Orleans a safer place to live and visit. While we are pleased with the continued reduction in yearly murder totals, we know there is still more work to do.”
