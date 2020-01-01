Severe storm risk Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Low pressure moving out of Texas will increase rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. The most widespread and heaviest rain will be north and west of Lake Pontchartrain during the day. A few storms could be strong to severe across the entire FOX 8 viewing area beginning Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours.
Rainfall looks to be generally an inch or less except north of Interstate 12 and closer to Baton Rouge where heavier rains may set up. The rain will linger into the first part of Friday and then drier air will move in.
The weekend looks breezy, sunny and typically January cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
