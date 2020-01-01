Zack: Clouds return, storms not too far behind

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - We rang in 2020 with no weather concerns but through the end of the week we certainly will have some weather to talk about.
Expect a cloudy and relatively cool New Year’s Day as today begins that transition to a stormy pattern to kick off the New Year. Highs make it into the low 60s this afternoon but with the clouds, it will make for a gloomy, cool day.
Going into Thursday that is when rain chances begin to increase. Especially north of the lake during the afternoon hours and then transitioning to the remainder of the area by Thursday evening/night. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall being the greatest threat from this storm system. It’s something we will be watching closely.
The good news in this forecast is by late Friday and the weekend all of this mess is out of here setting the stage for some gorgeous weather. Sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday as highs fall back into the 50s and 60s. It will be cool but nice for all Saints activities.
