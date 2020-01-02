Bruce: Rain Likely With A Few Downpours

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An area Low pressure moving out of Texas will increase rain and thunderstorms on Today. The most widespread and heaviest rain will be north and west of Lake Pontchartrain during the day. A few storms could be strong to severe across the entire FOX 8 viewing area beginning later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
This does not look like a flood threat as rain totals will be in the 1-2″ range throughout the day. Rainfall threat with some possible flooding is west towards Baton Rouge. The rain will linger into midday Friday and then drier air will move in.
The weekend looks breezy, sunny and typically January cool with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
