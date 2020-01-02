Following the Sugar Bowl, the Superdome prepares for two more high-profile games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome crew has just a few days to transform the dome from the Sugar Bowl back to the home of the New Orleans Saints for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card game.
Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl saw the Georgia Bulldogs take down Baylor 26-14. Now, the dome has two more high-profile games to host.
If you’re a football fan in New Orleans, there’s really not a better slate of games you’ll find to kick off 2020.
First, the Saints have home field advantage in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday and then the College National Championship game featuring the LSU Tigers. That game will be held on Monday, January 13 and will feel like home field advantage for the purple and gold as they take on the Clemson Tigers.
But, this Sunday it is all about the Saints and a playoff game against a familiar opponent.
Many Saints fans remember the heartbreak from the Stefon Diggs touchdown to ruin the Saints’ chances two years ago but this is a different year and a different team.
And while Drew Brees and the Saints will certainly not be taking their opponent lightly, after a 10-6 season and losing their final game to the Bears, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says his guys will be playing with a chip on their shoulder.
“Eight point underdogs. We’re going on the road. They just had an NFL 50 video of all the playoff teams, except us. We just go from there,” says Zimmer. “I don’t think anybody believes we can win this game. So we go in there and slug it out. All I really care about is what the 53 guys believe.”
Fans don’t have to adjust their schedules too much for the upcoming playoff game as the Saints and the Vikings will kickoff this Sunday at Noon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.