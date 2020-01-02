JPSO: Elderly man dies from injuries suffered in altercation, death ruled homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man has died from injuries she sustained in an altercation Tuesday.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says they are now investigating the case involving the 82-year-old victim as a homicide.
On Tuesday, deputies were called to the 400 block of Terry Parkway around 10:30 a.m. to speak with the victim. He told the deputies that around 6:30 a.m. he was taking trash to a dumpster behind a business when he was approached by two men who questioned him being in the area.
The three got into a verbal argument before one of the men took the victim’s property from his hand and pushed him to the ground.
After speaking to the deputies, the victim went to a local hospital seek treatment for his injuries he suffered during the altercation. He later died Wednesday.
The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office ruled the elderly man’s death a homicide after an autopsy was performed Thursday morning.
Deputies are now searching for the two men who were involved in the incident.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.