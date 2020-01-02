Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. MST

IMMIGRATION-REMAIN IN MEXICO
US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it has started sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings. The hearings will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, U.S. authorities were driving some asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be sent to Juarez. Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads. About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday.
AP-US-U-HAUL-NOT-HIRING-SMOKERS
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
PHOENIX (AP) — U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that the well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates. Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won't be affected. Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.
GRAND CANYON-MISSING MAN
Man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter. O’Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation. Authorities say O'Connor is in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries from being missing during wintry conditions. Rangers found O’Connor on the New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.
WRONGFUL ARREST-FLAGSTAFF
Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man offers to settle for $350K
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has offered to settle with the city for $350,000. Tremayne Nez spent more than 30 hours in jail after being arrested in June as part of a multi-agency drug operation. He says he has suffered anxiety, embarrassment, loss of wages and damage to his reputation. The Flagstaff Police Department says it was a case of mistaken identity and apologized to him. But Nez, who is Navajo, says even mistakes should have consequences. His attorney filed a claim with the city in early December.
NAVAJO NATION TRANSPORTATION NEEDS
$8B needed in transportation repairs on Navajo Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Transportation officials for the Navajo Nation have reported it would take 116 years and $7.9 billion to meet current infrastructure needs. Gallup Independent reported Tuesday that officials from the Navajo Nation Division of Transportation reported the figures as part of a $320 million bonding plan drafted to fund bridges, pavement preservation projects and earth road improvements. Officials say the Navajo Nation Council’s Budget and Finance Committee unanimously accepted the plan in early December. Officials say the plan identified $1.4 billion in needs to address pavement deficiencies and $6.5 billion for upgrades to the existing roadway system.
RANDOM GUNFIRE-TODDLER STRUCK
Phoenix toddler struck by random gunfire on New Year's Eve
PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a toddler is recovering after he was struck by random gunfire in Phoenix on New Year's Eve. A police sergeant told the Arizona Republic on Wednesday the 3-year-old boy is expected to survive being struck by a bullet fragment in a backyard. Authorities are searching for whoever fired the weapon. Though the full circumstances were not immediately clear, shooting guns into the air to celebrate the New Year and other holidays is a longstanding practice in some places. It's a felony in Arizona, where a 14-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet in 1999.
AP-US-TUCSON-TRAIL-DEATH-MOUNTAIN-LIONS
3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Three mountain lions found feeding on human remains near a popular Arizona hiking trail have been killed. Arizona authorities said Wednesday the animals were not suspected of killing the person, but were determined to be a danger to the public because they showed no fear of officers trying to remove the remains off the Pima Canyon Trail. The Arizona Daily Star reports the area in the Coronado National Forest was closed for a day while officials attempted unsuccessfully to trap the mountain lions. The medical examiner will work to identify the name and cause of death for the person.
PHOENIX POLICE SHOOTINGS
Phoenix police shootings plunge amid scrutiny, new policies
PHOENIX (AP) — Police shootings in Phoenix have plunged over the past year amid increased scrutiny of the department and new policies aimed at controlling use of force. The Arizona Republic reports this week that Phoenix officers shot 15 people through Dec. 30. That's a dramatic drop from 2018, when police were involved in 44 shootings, the largest number of any department nationwide. Twenty-two of the people shot in 2018 died. The shootings in 2019 are the lowest number Phoenix police have seen in a decade. Community advocates say the improvement is the result of increased scrutiny and new department policies.