Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

Funeral set for mother, son killed in Louisiana plane crash
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mom and son who were on their way to see the Peach Bowl when they died in a plane crash will be laid to rest Thursday. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent were on a plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five of the six people on board. The Vincents will be remembered at a visitation and funeral service at Our Savior's Church in Lafayette. In a nod to the duo's love of Louisiana State University guests are being asked to dress in the school's purple and gold colors.
Louisiana officer shot during traffic stop; suspect arrested
Authorities say a Louisiana police officer was shot in the shoulder during a traffic stop. Police say the female Grand Coteau officer was shot while conducting a stop on Louisiana Highway 182. The unidentified officer suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot but was captured by officers. The suspect's identity was not immediately released. Grand Coteau is about 15 miles north of Lafayette.
Louisiana man arrested, accused of killing 3 homeless people
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of three homeless people. Police told news outlets that 29-year-old Jeremy Anderson was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder. The first killings happened on Dec. 13 when 53-year-old Christina Fowler and 40-year-old Gregory Corcoran were found fatally shot under an overpass. Fifty-year-old Tony Williams was found on Dec. 27 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home. A motive for the crimes wasn't immediately released. It's unclear whether Anderson has an attorney.
Zion Williamson returns to practice, raising Pelicans' hopes
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Top NBA draft choice Zion Williamson has returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans. The Duke star says he ‘felt really good’ after his first practice since he had arthroscopic knee surgery right before the season opener in October. Williamson says he cannot yet forecast when he'll make his regular-season debut. Coach Alvin Gentry says it won't happen during a two-game road trip that begins Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers. Williamson averaged more than 23 points and six rebounds in four preseason games.
McNeese State names Kristee Porter as new volleyball coach
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — McNeese State University has a new leader at the helm of its girls' volleyball program. Kristee Porter has been named head coach after serving similar stints at Navarro Junior College and Henderson State, Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill announced Monday. Porter replaces Ashleigh Fitzgerald, whose contract was not renewed in 2019. Fitzgerald compiled an 80-109 record in six seasons at the helm, including a 42-54 Southland Conference record.
Improper disposal of used fireworks in La leads to fire
SCOTT, La. (AP) — The improper disposal of fireworks led to a New Year's Day house fire in Scott, officials said. First responders were called to a home shortly after midnight, Wednesday., KATC-TV reported. Fire and smoke were coming from the home's roof by the time firefighters arrived, they made their way into the attic and quickly extinguished the flames. Six people and two dogs safely escaped. Firefighters said an investigation into the incident revealed that the fire was accidental. Apparently, a resident discarded used fireworks that were still smoldering in an outside plastic trash bin that was placed next to the home. Eventually flames spread to an exterior wall before creeping into the attic.
Leah Chase family celebrates legendary late chef's birthday
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The family of legendary New Orleans chef Leah Chase, who died last year, is holding a memorial event at the restaurant she once led featuring many of the dishes she made famous. According to a release from the family, the event will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, on what would have been her 97th birthday. Chase was a civil rights icon and ground-breaking chef who created the city's first white-tablecloth restaurant for black patrons, broke the city's segregation laws by seating both white and black customers, and introduced countless tourists to Louisiana Creole cooking. She died on June 1, 2019.
About 5,000 golden eagles winter in eastern U.S.
Golden eagles are back from Canada, spending the winter in the eastern U.S. Researcher Trish Miller says that when she and her husband began studying golden eagles east of the Mississippi River, scientists had not realized how many there were — particularly in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says four tagged birds are back in Alabama wintering grounds and a fifth is on the way. Scientists keep tabs on golden eagles in two ways: fitting them with cellular tracking tags and setting out bait monitored with motion-sensitive game cameras.