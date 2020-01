Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The director will leave a state agency that tries to create jobs in Mississippi. Glenn McCullough said in a statement Thursday that he will step down as head of Mississippi Development Authority at the end of this month. He is one of several state agency directors who are leaving as Mississippi prepares to inaugurate a new governor. Republican Tate Reeves won the governor's race in November and he will take office Jan. 14. New governors typically keep some agency directors and replace others. McCullough is a former Tupelo mayor and former Tennessee Valley Authority chairman. He has led MDA since May 2015.