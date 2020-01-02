LSU women’s basketball opens up SEC play against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will open SEC play against Alabama on Thursday, January 2 in the PMAC.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
The Lady Tigers are heading into the game at 10-2, while the Tide is coming in with a 10-3 record. Fans not attending the game can watch the game on SECN+.
LSU has received votes in both national polls following Saturday’s 73-45 win over Florida A&M in the PMAC. Senior Ayana Mitchell led all scorers with 20 points, while junior Awa Trasi came off the bench to chip in a season-high 16 points.
Mitchell’s 8-of-9 performance from the field against the Rattlers wrapped up an amazing December that saw her shoot 89.2 percent over LSU’s four games in the last month of the year. She shot 33-of-37, including a stretch of 19 straight field goals made to start the month. The streak started in November and extended to 21 consecutive field goals made.
The streak of 21 is believed to be the most by a Tiger player in the history of the program, with research on-going. The NCAA record is 33, set by Ruthy Hebard of Oregon from February 9 through February 19, 2018 against four opponents. Other LSU players with double-digit makes streaks include Seimone Augustus in 2004 and Sylvia Fowles in 2007.
Mitchell is on track to become only the fourth LSU player to reach the 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career. She is currently at 1,155 points and 818 rebounds.
Defensively, LSU has held opponents to 50 points or under four times. The Lady Tigers have kept nine opponents under 60 points so far this season. All 13 of those games were victories.
Alabama is coming into the PMAC on a five-game winning streak. The Tide currently has three players averaging more than nine points per game and six players with at least four rebounds per game.
Alabama junior Jordan Lewis leads the team with 12.8 points per game and 41 assists. She has 19 steals and 57 rebounds. Junior Jasmine Walker is second on the team with 9.9 points per game. Cierra Johnson comes off the bench to put up 9.2 points per game.
Head coach Kristy Curry is in her seventh season at Alabama. LSU holds a 41-19 advantage in the series.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.