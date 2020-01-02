Man shot, woman hit by car in Central City violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Central City. A woman was also hit by a vehicle during the shooting.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Louisiana and S. Claiborne around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 1).
Officers did not say how the woman’s injuries and the shooting were connected. It’s the second shooting of the New Year in New Orleans.
If you have any information about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.