NOPD investigating recent car break-ins across the city

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating whether a number of recent car break-ins across the city are connected. We're told the suspect vehicle in those cases is described as a white Porsche Cayenne SUV.
This is not how John Trevino wanted the New Year to start.
“It’s pretty aggravating but it could be worse, I was telling all of my friends yesterday it only can go up from here so the year can’t get much worse,” said Trevino.
Trevino woke up New Year’s Day to find his car window smashed in. He was parked on Spruce Street in an Uptown New Orleans Neighborhood.
“It was all cleared out because they climbed into my car, the glove compartment was open and the middle console was all searched through,” Trevino said.
You could find more shattered glass from other cars that were also hit just around the corner on Burdette and Panola. One neighbor we spoke with says she doesn’t feel safe.
“This is right next to our bedroom window which is scary,” said neighbor Victoria Cullaro.
And, across town in Lakeview, thieves also hit early in the morning on New Year’s day. We showed you surveillance video captured on Vicksburg Street. It shows what appears to be a white Porsche Cayenne and another car working together. We spoke with neighbors there who had their car windows smashed out as thieves rummaged through their cars looking for things to steal. Those thieves also hit on Louisville Street.
“They got one bag out of my vehicle that it had a lot of stuff in it. It had all of my tools for work. I cut hair so I had probably 7-8-thousand dollars in sheers and clippers,” said victim Cory Sanchez.
The NOPD tells us they’re investigating the recent reports of car break-ins across the city and whether they’re related.
“It’s crazy they did it to so many cars and nobody saw them or heard anything,” said Trevino. “Hopefully they can be caught.”
The NOPD says its access to crime statistics is hampered due to the recent cyber attack on the city’s network so police were not able to let us know how many cars were hit overnight on New Year’s Eve.
If you have any information that can help detectives call Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111.
