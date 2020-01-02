Rainy 24 hours ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain will increase overnight and continue into Friday. The rain will eventually end from west to east during the afternoon hours Friday. Most if not all areas should be dry by Friday evening. The risk for flooding is decreasing. Areas north of I-12 could see some minor training overnight but most will see around 1 inch or less of rain.
Drier and cooler air build in for the weekend. It looks sunny with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. A light freeze is possible away from the lake on Sunday morning.
Another weak front arrives next Tuesday with a slight chance for some rain.
