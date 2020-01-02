Source: Man killed in Central City on New Year’s Day was a member of ‘3NG

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Crews install new utility poles at the corner of Louisiana and South Claiborne after a New Year’s Day murder unfolded at the busy intersection.
At 5:30 Wednesday evening, police say they responded to a car crash and found downed utility poles and a wrecked truck with a murder victim inside of it.
A source tells FOX 8, the murder victim was 45-year-old old Christopher ‘Boogie’ McCann.
Investigators say McCann was a member of the violent 3NG gang that operated in Central City.
“The 3NG’s are one of these neighborhood groups, and they operate in an area you might as well put gravestones all around the block,” says Peter Scharf.
Police believe the gang was tied to a mass shooting that unfolded on the very same corner in 2018.
“You had an incident that shows just how terrorizing these groups can be. 10 people were shot, 3 died and no one has informed law enforcement about what happened,” says Scharf.
LSU Health Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says 3NG was named for its original stomping grounds at 3rd and Galvez. Some say they terrorized the neighborhood.
“They like to get credit for the mayhem they caused,” says Scharf.
McCann was one of 18 defendants indicted back in 2013 on state gang racketeering charges. The suspected 3NG gang was blamed for 10 murders, including toddler Keira Holmes and rapper Renatta ‘Magnolia Shorty’ Lowe in 2011.
McCann pleaded guilty in 2014 to five felony counts under that state racketeering indictment and received a 20-year sentence.
“If he was in jail, he would not be dead in all probability,” says Scharf.
Still, Scharf says it’s unclear what happened that led to McCann’s murder.
“These are hits. They’re calculated. They’re economically driven often and whether McCann fits into that category, we have to let investigators do their thing,” says Scharf.
