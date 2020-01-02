STPSO: Slidell man arrested after shooting boyfriend during argument

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell man has been arrested after an overnight shooting that left the suspect’s boyfriend injured.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Deputies received a call from a local hospital just after 2 a.m. Thursday morning stating that a man was dropped off at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Detectives later learned that the shooting occurred at the victim’s home on Queens Drive. Once they arrived at the home, they found the victim’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Aaron Williams.
According to Williams, he and the victim had gotten into an argument and during the argument he pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest. He then dropped the victim off at the hospital’s emergency room before returning home to clean up the scene.
Williams was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for one count of attempted second degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.
The victim of the shooting is currently listed in stable condition at Southshore Hospital.
