Suspect arrested after breaking into home, forcing victim to drive to ATM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after they say he forced his way into the home of an elderly man and robbed him.
Police say the suspect, 46-year-old Dwayne Winley, forced his way into a home in the 2600 block of Orleans Avenue around midnight and struck the 70-year-old victim in the face. After the victim fell to the floor, Winley went through the victim’s pockets and took his cell phone, ID and cash.
Winley then forced the victim to drive to an ATM and take out more money.
Police were able to locate and arrest Winley a short time later. He has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of aggravated burglary.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.