Zion participates in a full practice for the first time since knee surgery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “He went through practice, OK. He went through an actual practice,” said Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry.
You read right, for the first time since undergoing knee surgery over 10 weeks ago, Zion Williamson participated in a full practice.
“If it was up to me I would’ve been out there like two weeks ago. Man you guys love dates. To be honest, I couldn’t tell you. It’ll probably be one of those moments where, just like when it came to my college decision, I woke up and I just know,” said Zion Williamson.
“There’s no date, we just got to take it a day at a time, that’s typical. We really have to take it a day at a time and see the progress he makes. See what happens when he goes through practices, things like that. As we said, and we will continue to say, we’ll out him out there to play when the time is right for him to do that,” said Gentry.
Coach Gentry admitted, Zion will not play on the Pels’ two-game West Coast road trip this weekend. Williamson just hopes it soon, so the kids of New Orleans can finally see him in the regular season.
“I’m going to say with the little kids, and they play video games. They’re like, ‘when are you playing, because you’re playing on the video game, why aren’t you playing now?’ I’m like, I’m not ready man. They just look at me, and beg me to come back. It sucks, but I’m like not yet little man,” said Williamson.
Coach Gentry can’t go anywhere without people wanting know when Zion will be back on the court. Latest example, a woman on a motorized scooter at Wal-Mart tracked him down to get a Williamson update. In Metairie, Garland Gillen, FOX 8 local first.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.