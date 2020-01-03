Amber Alert canceled for missing Arkansas boy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have inactivated an Amber Alert for a boy possibly abducted by an “armed and dangerous” man.
Julian Boyd, 6, was taken from a home in North Little Rock around 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
It’s believed he was taken by 33-year-old Napolean Haire of Little Rock, who police considered “armed and dangerous.”
At 12:32 p.m., ASP stated the alert had been inactivated.
Region 8 News contacted the Sherwood Police Department, which had requested activation of the alert, but at the time they could not confirm if the boy had been found alive or not.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
