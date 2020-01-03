Bruce: 1 More Rainy Day-Then We Get A Great Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -One more rainy day to wrap up the first week of 2020. The rain will eventually end from west to east during the evening hours tonight. Most if not all areas should be dry before midnight. So far the heaviest rains have been to our north and west as I expect the same for today. Areas north of I-12 could see some minor training overnight but most will see around 1 inch or less of rain.