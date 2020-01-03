Business owners prepare for Saints wild-card playoff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Superdome is not the only place that can feel the energy of the black and gold following a win.
“It’s just been every day building up to the excitements of the playoff games that we’re getting orders,” said Deborah Vinson, owner of the Orient Expressed.
Inside her shop after a win, she gets to work.
“It’s funny,” Vinson said. “When the saints are winning. I can watch the website because I get the flashes from the website and the website business spikes when the saints are winning. So, after a Saints win we get saints product orders immediately after a Saints win.”
Business ticks up the further the Saints go into the season and it has been a good one.
"We ship Saints items all over the country almost every day since the beginning of December," Vinson said.
Apparel shops like Vinson’s shop are not the only ones enjoying the black and gold wins. Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant is expecting a packed crowd Sunday.
"We will definitely be the busiest this weekend than we have all season and if we continue to win, we'll just keep getting busier," said Tyler Burke, Lucy’s manager.
Mark Romig with the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation says the Who Dat Nation is larger than most people realize.
“They want to have a piece of the saints,” Romig said. “They want to order something that has the saints logo on it or they want to be a part of the enthusiasm of New Orleans so they’ll come and be in the city just to be around Champion square and the Superdome.”
That Saints spirit will be alive and well at lots of bars and restaurants across the metro area.
“It’s just nice to have the extra business from the success of our local teams around here,” Burke said. “It just helps us out.”
“Just right now with the playoff excitement and the potential of the super bowl everyone is just gearing up in every type of way,” Vinson said.
