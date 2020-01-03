City says major progress made following ransomware attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city’s IT chief says significant progress has been made in restoring thousands of city government computers after last month’s massive cyber-ransomware attack.
Chief Information Officer Kim LaGrue says the city’s back-up systems worked and they are confident all data is recoverable. And LaGrue said they are currently in the process of doing so.
“We’re comfortable that our data is recoverable, that is what we are sure off,” said LaGrue.
Standing in front of city hall, she told members of the news media that most city computers have been “re-imaged” which means the software has been removed and reinstalled.
"To date we’ve imaged, re-imaged over 2,000 computers, our last count was 2,658 of the city’s over 3,400 computers have been re-imaged, that means that they are clean and ready to be placed back on our network, so we’ve made significant progress. We have only eight agencies that we’ve not touched and those agencies are in the process of having those devices re-imaged,” said LaGrue.
She said online services to public safety agencies are to be reactivated next week.
"Our public safety team is our first team that we're supporting and we expect to give users access to the online public safety tools, including our court systems by January 6th, that is our most significant deadline, that is the one that we are aiming to meet, we'll be working throughout the weekend to restore that access,” LaGrue stated.
But as the restoration work continues, signs outside the city’s finance department instruct the public to not bring cash to pay their property taxes because of the computer issues. Property taxes are due by January 31.
Some residents who showed up with cash on Thursday (Jan. 2) were not able to remit their taxes.
"It's just people lined up for nothing, you know, you're standing there 15, 20 minutes waiting and then they tell you, you can't take cash or the system's down or you don't have a bill, you can't get waited on, it's frustrating, that's all,” said Tyrone Thompson.
Ford Blunt left to get a money order.
"I couldn't pay it because the computers are down and you got to go to the post office and get a money order, so that's what I have to do now. I'm going to come back though,” said Blunt.
City Councilman Jay H. Banks said council operations are impacted but he added that they may not know to what extent written communications from constituents were missed due to the interruption in online services.
“We will muddle through it,” said Banks.
Banks also urged the public to be patient.
