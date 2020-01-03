Hard Rock Hotel demolition timeline pushed back several months

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Plans to stabilize and demolish the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse have been pushed back even further in the year. This decision comes after the owner of the building submitted finalized plans last month.
Chief Tim McConnell gave a brief update to the public about the hotel collapse stating they are very unhappy about the new timeline set forth by the owners of the hotel.
He said the plans, which were vetted by more sets of experts, put the building demolition around May 7 and the last demolition date announced was in February.
It seems every time they bring in new experts they view the building as even more unstable as before, McConnell said.
The reasoning for the delayed timeline is the underestimated about of labor that will go into shoring up the building prior to demolition.
He explained the process like installing scaffolding to make it safer for workers to go inside and then start recovery and demolition.
“It is their responsibility to do this. CUrrently, the plan that they have submitted is the plan that’s going forward. We have asked them to shorten the timeline. You can understand why this gives us pause because of the large number of events that we have,” McConnell said.
McConnell says they’ve done everything in their power to pressure the owners, but May is when we can expect the building demolition to begin.
Once demolition begins, McConnell expects the hard rock site to be leveled by December this year. As for the possible demolition of the two buildings on Canal Street, also owned by Hard Rock owners, McConnell says the owners have yet to submit peer-reviewed evidence to support demolition.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.