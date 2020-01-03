’He was just an amazing man:’ Friends remember 82-year-old who died from robbery injuries

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - An 82-year-old man was found dead a day after he was pushed to the ground and robbed New Year’s Eve.
Those who knew him said he was a nice man who worked at a neighborhood bar in Terrytown.
"He was just an amazing man. Very sweet and loving. A grandfather, a son, and a good friend to all of us," Julie Saffrhan said.
Friends of Bob James gathered at the bar he worked at for three decades, to honor his memory.
"I've been knowing Bob probably since I was ten years old. My mom worked here, and he's been cleaning for them since she's worked here before she took it over," Saffrhan said.
James died Wednesday in his Gretna apartment from a subdural hematoma, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office.
Investigators said he was taking the trash out at a dumpster behind the bar where he worked when two people approached him and asked him what he was doing there.
Deputies said they robbed him and pushed him to the ground Tuesday.
He died the next day in his apartment from those injuries.
James lived about a mile from his work, and neighbors said he will be missed.
"He was a sweetheart. we'd come out and we'd say hello. Very friendly," Mary Maxwell said.
"Outspoken. He would come down here and give you his time of day, which was great and we talked about his working things," Fred Maxwell said.
Those who lived right next to James said they saw multiple law enforcement vehicles outside the apartment early Wednesday morning.
'I didn’t know. I saw his family moving him out and I thought something happened, and I said, ‘is he okay?’ And they said ‘no, he passed away,’ and I’m like ‘oh, I’m sorry. Then I came inside and I saw on the news, and I’m like, that was Mr. Bob. Yea, it was shocking,’" Mary Maxwell said.
Neighbors describe James as very active for his age, and friendly.
"He offered us many times help. If we need any help, just to ask him, and even our car battery was dead, we asked him for a jump and he did it," Adnan Husein said.
“He was funny and full of stories. He always had a story. You could talk to him for hours and he had plenty of stories to tell you. He was just a good-hearted man,” said Julie Saffrhan, “this is a big tragedy. a big hit for our family here.”
Detectives say they are now investigating James’ death as a homicide, and anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
