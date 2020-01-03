Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

ARIZONA SENATE PREVIEW
Arizona Senate leaders hope for short session, expect fights
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Arizona Senate expect a short, ugly session when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 13. The short is driven by lawmakers who want to hit the campaign trail in an election year. The ugly is blamed on the toxic national political atmosphere that is expected to infect Arizona politics. Atop Republican Senate President Karen Fann's list of budget priorities is keeping a promise made in 2018 by funding the final installment of a 20 percent pay raise promised after teachers went on strike. That's expected to cost nearly $340 million.
ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES-HOUSING
Parents of adult children with disabilities fill housing gap
PHOENIX (AP) — For parents of kids with disabilities, the inevitable question of where to place the children when their caretakers are no longer around can be scary and overwhelming. But some are literally breaking new ground in finding an answer. Parents in Arizona, Wisconsin, Maryland and other states have launched housing developments for adults with disabilities in recent years. The director of the Autism Housing Network says online resources and social media are connecting parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the U.S., and inspiring them to look beyond the status quo.
POLICE SHOOTING-GLOBE
Globe police: Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Globe say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly approached the officer in a threatening manner as the officer spoke with another person early Tuesday morning. Police say Officer Justin Reynolds shot 28-year-old Eric M. Tellez Jr. after Tellez ignored commands to stop and drop the knife and instead continued to approach Reynolds as the officer walked backwards. According to a statement issued by the Globe Police Department, Tellez's last known address was in Phoenix and there was no known connection between him and the other person with whom Reynolds was speaking in the downtown business district. The state Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. Reynolds has been placed on standard administrative leave.
GRAND CANYON-MISSING MAN
Man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter. O’Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation. Authorities say O'Connor is in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries from being missing during wintry conditions. Rangers found O’Connor on the New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.
IMMIGRATION-REMAIN IN MEXICO
US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it has started sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings. The hearings will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, U.S. authorities were driving some asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be sent to Juarez. Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads. About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday.
FREEWAY CONSTRUCTION-PHOENIX
2 ramps on Loop 101 in north Phoenix will be closed
PHOENIX (AP) — Two ramps on the Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix will be closed Sunday as part of a freeway widening project. The westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Seventh Avenue are scheduled to be closed at 9 p.m. Sunday. They are expected to remain closed for about three months.
AP-US-U-HAUL-NOT-HIRING-SMOKERS
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states
PHOENIX (AP) — U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products. The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that the well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates. Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won't be affected. Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a more healthy corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.
WRONGFUL ARREST-FLAGSTAFF
Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man offers to settle for $350K
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has offered to settle with the city for $350,000. Tremayne Nez spent more than 30 hours in jail after being arrested in June as part of a multi-agency drug operation. He says he has suffered anxiety, embarrassment, loss of wages and damage to his reputation. The Flagstaff Police Department says it was a case of mistaken identity and apologized to him. But Nez, who is Navajo, says even mistakes should have consequences. His attorney filed a claim with the city in early December.